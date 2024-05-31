Tim Burton Didn't Direct His Highest-Rated Film On Rotten Tomatoes

The prevailing wisdom on Tim Burton is that he's somewhat lost his way as his career has gone on. Whereas his early filmography is marked by some of the most influential films of the last few decades, his later output has relied a little too heavily on a CGI version of his famously hand-crafted aesthetic and neglected the fundamental elements that make a good story. However, with the news that his upcoming "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" once again embraces practical effects, we might be about to witness a Burton renaissance.

Still, there's no getting around the fact that in most rankings of Tim Burton films, his older work is usually at the top. In terms of critical response, you'll typically find "Ed Wood," his 1994 biopic of the cult filmmaker, in the top spot, followed by more universally beloved classics such as "Edward Scissorhands" or the original "Beetlejuice." I, having become transfixed by his Batman movies as a kid, would put those in the top spot, but accept that "Ed Wood," "Scissorhands," and "Beetlejuice" are all thoroughly deserving of their status as some of Burton's most-loved works.

However, in 2024, we have yet another source to consider when it comes to appraising a filmmaker's art: Rotten Tomatoes. Yes, try as we might to avoid it, the review aggregator is a powerful force in shaping our collective taste and codifying our shared opinion on movies — and when it comes to Burton, RT has a different take on which of his films deserves the top spot in a ranking of his best work.