Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Has A Rotten Tomatoes Score That'll Shock You

Recently, you might have heard the news that there are only two perfect horror movies and only two perfect sci-fi movies ... at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. Yes, the Tomatometer bestowed a perfect 100 percent score upon only a handful of films, obviously signaling that these movies were unquestionably perfect. Now, it seems we could have a new addition to the hallowed 100 percent club: "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2."

Yes, you read that right. But how? In 2023, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield took A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard's "Winnie-the-Pooh" universe, which had entered the public domain the year prior, and ran amok, turning the beloved bear and his friends into nightmarish slasher killers. The movie made $5.2 million on a $100,000 budget and became a surprise horror box office hit in the process. But whatever propelled that success, it wasn't necessarily the content of the film itself. "Blood and Honey" was nothing but a humorless bloodbath, with /Film's Witney Seibold writing:

"Often, a slasher movie can be forgiven for its banality or idiocy if there was a modicum of creativity to the gore and to the filmmaking. "Blood and Honey" possesses no such creativity, its kills as rote as any random slasher film from the early 1980s."

So how then has the sequel, which hit theaters March 26, joined the 100% club?