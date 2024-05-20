The Only Gene Hackman Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

What's Daniel Day Lewis' best film? "Gangs of New York," perhaps? What about his Oscar-winning performance as the 16th President of the United States in "Lincoln?" Surely his efforts there should put Steven Spielberg's historical drama in the running for Lewis' finest work. Well, it's neither of these. Daniel Day Lewis' best film is, in fact, 1985's "A Room With a View," — at least according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The website that determined there to be only two perfect horror movies can also be consulted for its rankings of individual actors' filmographies. This has resulted in the definitely correct revelation that Sean Connery's finest film is "Darby O'Gill and the Little People." Now, it's Gene Hackman's turn to have a lifetime of acting ability summed up by a series of cartoon splats and tomatoes. What could possibly be at the top of this list? Well, my money was on "The French Connection" but I have once again been proven wrong by the all-knowing Tomatometer, which has bestowed only one "perfect" RT score on Hackman in his six-decade-long career.

That 100% rating belongs to "I Never Sang for My Father." The 1970 drama is an adaptation of the 1968 play of the same name and follows Gene Garrison (Hackman), a 40-year-old college professor who has never been close with his father, Tom (Melvyn Douglas), and struggles to find any kind of reconciliation with him even after the death of his mother, ultimately leaving the old boy behind for a new life in California. For his performance in "I Never Sang for My Father," Hackman won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. But surely the most prestigious prize is this "perfect" RT rating.