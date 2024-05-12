The Only Daniel Day-Lewis Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

If you took a poll of movie lovers and asked for a list of the best actors of the past 50 years, Daniel Day-Lewis would certainly be among them — he may even occupy the number one slot. The versatile performer has been wowing audiences with his all-in, committed performance style for decades, and legends are legion about the lengths to which he'll go to immerse himself in his characters.

But only one of his films has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and it's somewhat surprising: It's not "Gangs of New York," "My Left Foot," or even "In the Name of the Father," but 1985's "A Room With a View," directed by James Ivory. Set in the early 1900s, the film follows a young Englishwoman named Lucy (Helena Bonham Carter) and her chaperone (Maggie Smith) on a trip to Italy, where she ignites a brief relationship with a man (Julian Sands). When she returns to England and her stuffy fiancé (Day-Lewis), she's surprised to discover that the man has reason to spend time nearby in England, throwing her life into upheaval as she's forced to choose between the two gents.

I saw the film for the first time a few years ago, and while I thought the end result was somewhat sleepy, Day-Lewis is admittedly terrific as the wonderfully named Cecil Vyse, a wealthy man who is extremely snobbish and whose prim and proper attributes are the exact opposite of the passionate nature of Lucy's other suitor. His pompous attitude gives the film much of its humor, and seeing him interact with Helena Bonham Carter's protagonist is certainly one of the best aspects of the movie.

There's just one problem.