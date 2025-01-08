Marvel Rumored To Recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Ahead Of Black Panther 3

Are Shuri's days as our newest Black Panther already numbered? That appears to be the main takeaway from Jeff Sneider's latest report, but there might be plenty of room for interpretation once we start reading between the lines. For Sneider's part, he goes on to say that any reluctance on the part of actors to accept the role is only a temporary concern: "But rest assured, someone will be willing to say 'Yes' and pay tribute to Boseman with their performance." It's unknown if Marvel has any plans on including T'Challa in upcoming blockbusters like "Avengers: Doomsday" or "Avengers: Secret War," but the report states that "it's fair to assume that whoever is cast as the character will reprise the role in 'Black Panther 3.'"

But what if all isn't exactly as it seems? Sneider seems pretty confident that the T'Challa his sources are referring to actually means Chadwick Boseman's character, but remember that "Wakanda Forever" introduced his and Nakia's (Lupita Nyong'o) infant son in a post-credits scene, also named T'Challa. Couldn't it be possible (if not likely) that all this talk about recasting T'Challa actually refers to a grown-up version of this character instead? That would certainly line up with the implications of that particular scene and "Wakanda Forever" in general, which leaned heavily on the idea of respecting Boseman's legacy through the characters closest to him.

Of course, it's also worth pointing out that the decision to retire the character from live-action (he's appeared in a few episodes of Marvel's animated series "What If..." since then) has come with a certain amount of consternation among Marvel fans. T'Challa is an immensely popular character from the comics and an argument could be made that keeping him in the mix throughout the MCU would be yet another way to pay homage to Boseman. For now, we'll have to wait and see how "Black Panther 3" shapes up, which will likely feature Denzel Washington in an unknown role.