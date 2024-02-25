A Bold Ad-Lib In The Phantom Menace Made Captain Panaka Part Of Star Wars History

Part of the beauty of the "Star Wars" universe is how big and populated it is. Not only did the original trilogy deliver groundbreaking visual effects, but George Lucas wrote enough backstory and worldbuilding while working on the first film to sustain decades' worth of "Star Wars" movies. That worldbuilding also resulted in hundreds of smaller background characters that became overnight fan favorites once the movies — and the merchandise — started arriving. Even the most inconsequential one-off characters suddenly became beloved by audiences despite there being little to no official information available about them — at least, until we got entire novels and books devoted to every Glup Shitto and Max Rebo out there.

Of course, not every character gets that treatment. In fact, there is one character we only know the name of because the actor decided to take matters into his own hands during shooting — Quarsh Panaka. You remember that guy, right? He's Queen Padmé Amidala's Head of Security and companion during the events of "The Phantom Menace."

Speaking to Star Wars Insider in 2022, actor Hugh Quarshie talked about christening his character. "I was a little concerned that in the script my character's name didn't get a mention in dialogue," he explained, adding that he decided to name the character himself on-camera. "I found an opportunity to announce it while I was in the Tatooine desert with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), so I said 'Panaka' when I answered my communicator. I wanted to make sure that the audience knew exactly who he was!"

Well, it worked.