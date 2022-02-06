Is Max Rebo Okay?!

I asked my boyfriend for his thoughts on the matter, and he suggested that perhaps Max Rebo wasn't at the lively little cantina at all. Maybe he's busy elsewhere, doing space drugs or something. Musicians and entertainers are known to be particularly susceptible to the use of illicit and questionable substances, so maybe he was out on a bender, getting his fix and living it up on cloud nine while his bandmates were blown to smithereens. That'd be pretty sad, but maybe the death of his bandmates would be the thing he needed to turn his life around and show up to work on a day when the cool space bar doesn't happen blow up.

Another theory is that perhaps he knew of the explosion, and was either in on it or had at least been tipped off. Let's not forget that despite his delightful children's show protagonist appearance, he did once work as an entertainer for Jabba, a sentient booger-slug who was notorious for being a cruel crime lord, pervert, and slaver. It's understandable that well-paying, consistent gigs can be hard to come by for freelancers, but where were Max Rebo's ethics? What do we really know about Max Rebo's moral code beyond the fact that he will play his red ball jett organ for just about anyone? It's perfectly possible that he's been secretly working with the Pyke Syndicate all along, and so he knew of the bomb beforehand. Or perhaps his apparent absence is indicative of his own masterplan to become the next crime lord. He strikes me as the ambitious type.

Or maybe he was out sick that day. Or maybe he was there and now he's just dead. Hopefully we'll get some answers next Wednesday, when a new episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" drops on Disney+.