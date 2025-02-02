10 Best Movies Set In Georgia, Ranked

The great state of Georgia has been home to an impressive number of film productions, including a number of Marvel Studios movies, but only a very small percentage of those are actually set in Georgia. Instead, the Atlanta streets frequently play the role of New York or Washington D.C., and its wild spaces can be used to represent just about anywhere. (Seriously, the state has the Appalachian mountains, rolling foothills, wide-open farmland, and even rocky beaches.)

But what about those movies that actually take place in the beautiful, complicated Peach State? Films as diverse and wonderful as "Magic Mike XXL" and "Days of Thunder" all have great stretches set in Georgia, but some films go even further and really represent a little slice of the state with most of their runtime. Whether it's Clint Eastwood's genteel Savannah true crime murder mystery "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," having an aca-awesome time with college acapella performers in Atlanta in "Pitch Perfect," or Sam Raimi's small-town supernatural horror mystery "The Gift," the best movies set in Georgia help show all the things the state has to offer.

(And no, there are no Tyler Perry films here. Go watch the "Atlanta" episode "Work Ethic!" for a surreal understanding as to why. Now that's Georgia.)