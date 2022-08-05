Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay $31 Million In House Of Cards Lawsuit

"House of Cards" was no small thing for Netflix, and for them to pull the plug on Spacey with only one season to go means there had to be some pretty compelling evidence to his misdoings. His behavior has been an open Hollywood secret for far too long, and this firing and lawsuit felt like (hopefully) only the first of many repercussions for the performer. Ridley Scott even replaced him in "All the Money in the World," having Christopher Plummer re-shoot his parts. (Can we get someone on this retroactively for other good movies sullied by Spacey? A new voice-over for Duncan Jones' "Moon" would be a godsend.)

Somehow, Spacey still thinks people will magically forgive him or forget what's happening, even as he's being charged with several cases of sexual assault in the United Kingdom. No number of weird Christmas YouTube videos is going to save you now, Spacey.

Powerful rich white guys like Spacey are so rarely held accountable that his simply being forced to pay the fine feels like a win. Paying $31 million to a production company isn't exactly going to repair any damage, and "House of Cards" actually vastly improved after Spacey got the boot, but we'll take what we can get. It's not all that often that rich, powerful people actually face a comeuppance, and it's a refreshing change of pace.