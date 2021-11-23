Kevin Spacey Now Owes House Of Cards Production Company $31 Million Due To Breach Of Contract

Looks like Spacey is losing "All The Money In The World" for a second time. In today's issue of Bad People Getting Exactly What They Deserve™ an arbitrator has officially ordered that Kevin Spacey and his companies pay nearly $31 million to MRC, the production company who made "House of Cards," a show that tremendously improved once he was kicked off.

In a surprise to absolutely no one, the money is owed due to Spacey violating the company's sexual harassment policy. In addition to the past allegations against him, MRC presented evidence that Spacey had continued a pattern of sexual harassment while filming "House of Cards." Per CNN, one production assistant described a "toxic" environment created by Spacey's "predatory behavior," while another crew member described some of the unwanted physical advances he was subjected to by Spacey:

"He would put his hands on me in weird ways. He would come in and massage my shoulders from behind or put his hands around me or touch my stomach sometimes in weird ways that in normal everyday conversation would not be appropriate."

Spacey was fired from "House of Cards" in 2017 after more than a dozen people exposed his pattern of predatory sexual behavior, following the high-profile bravery of actor Anthony Rapp ("Rent," "Star Trek: Discovery") came forward and alleged that Spacey had sexually assaulted him when Rapp was just 14 years old. Rapp has since filed a lawsuit against Spacey for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Variety reports that on November 22, 2021, MRC filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to confirm the arbitration award, after the award was upheld in a confidential appeal. Now, Kevin Spacey, M. Profitt Productions, and Trigger Street Productions have been ordered to pay $29.5 million in damages plus $1.2 million in attorneys' fees and $235,000 in costs. There is absolutely no amount of monetary compensation that can undo the harm Spacey caused to so many people, but knowing his creepy ass is going to pay handsomely for his behavior is just the right dose of schadenfreude for all of us to enjoy this Monday.