The Correct Order To Watch The Pitch Perfect Movies

You haven't seen the "Pitch Perfect" movies? A-ca-scuse me? That's a reference you'll get when you finally sit down to watch the 2012 comedy set in the world of competitive college a cappella. For the uninitiated, that means making music without the assistance of instruments. It all comes from their mouths!

Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick ("Up in the Air") stars in "Pitch Perfect" as Beca Mitchell, an aspiring DJ who has reluctantly enrolled at Barden University, where her father works as a professor and desperately pushes her to venture out of her comfort zone and actually have what he considers a meaningful college experience. If she still hates it, then he'll let her go to California to follow her DJ dreams.

While at Barden, Beca ends up being recruited by the Barden Bellas, the university's all-female a cappella group led by Aubrey Posen (Anna Camp) and Chloe Beale (Brittany Snow), which is fresh off a humiliating loss to Barden's all-male a cappella group, the Barden Treblemakers, led by the cocky Bumper Allen (Adam DeVine). To make matters worse, the Barden Bellas lost because Aubrey projectile vomited during her big solo. The stage is set for a juicy rivalry, fueled by catchy a cappella renditions of popular songs and a clever script that is infinitely funnier than you might have anticipated. The sequels set up even more a cappella rivalries and competitions with the world of the film getting bigger and more absurd.

With just three movies (and a spin-off streaming series) in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, sorting out where to begin isn't very difficult. However, we still have some more specific guidance for what might be the most satisfying a-ca-experience for those diving into the film series.