Clark Gable 'Violently Opposed' A Sensitive Scene In Gone With The Wind

Victor Fleming's 1939 mega-hit "Gone with the Wind" — winner of 10 Academy Awards, and, adjusted for inflation, the highest-grossing film of all time — is what one in a more generous mood might call "problematic." For decades, many critics and audiences (that is to say, white critics and audiences) gave "Gone with the Wind" something of a "hall pass," citing its strong character work (Vivien Leigh is magnificent, and Clark Gable is in charm overdrive) and ultra-slick Hollywood production values as eternally noteworthy. Its racist stereotypes were merely unfortunate.

Black critics, meanwhile, pointed to the dark truth of the movie: that it celebrated the pre-Civil War South, and all the slavery therein, as a halcyon, idealized time in American history. The film says in an introductory chyron that the South was a once-glorious empire that is now, lamentably, gone with the wind. Fleming's film codifies a certain mode of modern political thinking that defends hatred and systemic discrimination as an integral part of "traditional American values." The film has been openly reassessed in recent years, and its blind canonization has been repeatedly called into question.

Some film buffs, meanwhile, still manage to watch "Gone with the Wind" outside of a vacuum. If one can compartmentalize, one can admire the craft and performances that went into the picture, while still acknowledging its unhealthy ideals. One might easily see "Wind" as a character drama about an unabashed narcissist, Scarlett, and her one-sided love affair with a knowing cad, Rhett Butler.

That was certainly the way Gable saw it, as described in Charles Samuels' 1962 biography "The King." An old interview revealed that Gable was concerned with how Rhett — and by extension, he — would be perceived over a particular "Wind" scene that required him to cry.