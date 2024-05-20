Why Director Steven Spielberg Got A Lot Of Criticism For The Color Purple

You know that feeling of watching someone ice skate for the first time? Or when a little kid finally tries riding their bicycle without training wheels? That's sort of the feeling I get watching Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation of "The Color Purple."

Make no mistake: Spielberg's 1985 film version of Alice Walker's 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, which he directed from a script by his eventual "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" co-writer Menno Meyjes, is quite lovely to look at; it's a Spielberg picture so that much goes without saying. Whoopi Goldberg is similarly splendid as the grown-up Celie Harris-Johnson, a queer Black woman living in early 20th-century Georgia who endures horrific abuse at the hands of the men in her life yet finds kindness, support, and love from the Black women around her (and not just platonic love, either — more on that to come).

It's not that Spielberg had never tackled a "serious" adult movie before that, either. He'd done that as far back as his second feature film (and the first he made specifically for a theatrical release), 1974's "The Sugarland Express," and even his early blockbusters "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" offset their awe-inspiring action and spectacle with grounded drama. It's also clear that Stevie Boy saw "The Color Purple" as his answer to his idol John Ford's "The Grapes of Wrath," which was a fine approach to take to translating Walker's unvarnished portrayal of historical life among rural Black Southerners to the big screen.

Be that as it may, "The Color Purple" doesn't feel like the handiwork of a director with an entirely firm grip on the steering wheel. Perhaps it was because, on some level, Spielberg was aware that this wasn't exactly his story to tell.