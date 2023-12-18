The 15 Best Movie And TV Villains Of 2023 Ranked

I might be stretching the definition of "villain" here, but I'd be remiss if I ended 2023 without writing about one of the best performances I saw this year — Kiefer Sutherland as Captain Philip Queeg in William Friedkin's last film, "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial." A tyrannical, paranoid, and micromanaging captain of the Navy ship the USS Caine, Queeg was illegally relieved of command during a storm. Now, his mutineers stand trial while he must defend his reputation.

Some history; Herman Wouk first wrote "The Caine Mutiny" as a novel in 1951, then turned the court martial chapters into a play in 1953. Queeg first ascended to the halls of movie villain history thanks to the 1954 "The Caine Mutiny," starring Humphrey Bogart. However, Friedkin adapts the play, not the novel. That leaves the audience in the judges' perspective; they can't be sure what happened beyond how the witnesses tell it. Keeping Queeg's potential crimes offscreen likewise means we can only judge him for his performance in court.

As for Sutherland? He half-mumbles his lines, words spilling out with the taste of anxiety; his Queeg betrays a unique mix of self-righteousness and uncertainty. It's the showiest performance in an only-the-essentials production, but Queeg is what this story orbits around. As much as he commands the screen, it's easy to imagine this man struggling to maintain control of his crew.

For Queeg's damning breakdown on the stand, the 1954 film uses a minute-long unbroken close-up, which ends abruptly when Queeg catches himself. Friedkin effectively stretches this out, with Queeg digging himself to the Earth's core after his grave is already finished.