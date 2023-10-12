Netflix's The Fall Of The House Of Usher Asks: 'What If Succession Was A Horror Story?'

This post contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Mike Flanagan's latest horror mini-series, "The Fall of the House of Usher," transposes the stories of Edgar Allan Poe to the 21st century. In this retelling, "The House of Usher" is a nouveau riche dynasty and the owners of a pharmaceutical corporation, Fortunato. Twin siblings Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline (Mary McDonnell) sit at the head of that table, with other seats filled by Roderick's spoiled adult children — six of them, from five different mothers, who all stand to inherit a piece of his fortune. Comparisons to the recently concluded "Succession" have already begun.

Like the Roy family in "Succession," the Ushers have made their fortune by poisoning society. The Roys, as the owners of media conglomerate Waystar Royco, reshaped the mind of the American consumer with far-right political propaganda. Their "news" network, ATN, is Fox in all but name. The Ushers have fueled the opioid epidemic with their addictive painkiller Ligadone (read: OxyContin). In the finale, Roderick sees a vision of bodies falling to the ground like rain and piling up, a mountain representing his life's work.

Both shows explore the rot of the American ruling class, but while "Succession" is about the Murdochs (owners of News Corp), "House of Usher" targets the Sacklers (of Purdue Pharma). "Succession" is also a black comedy, one that encourages you to both laugh and be aghast at how petty the powerful can be. "House of Usher," in the tradition of Poe, is a horror tale. Unlike Flanagan's previous work, though, you'll probably be rooting for the ghost to get its pound of flesh this time.