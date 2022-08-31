The Best Horror Movies Streaming In September And Where To Watch Them

It's nearly fall, but the spooky season is already here. Stir-crazed masses battling a lingering pandemic, climate change, and upheaval are pulling out the seasonal decor earlier, eager to change the vibe and settle into the oddly comforting world of the strange and the morbid. Over the coming weeks, theaters across North America will oblige and showcase an "X" prequel, a star-studded Olivia Wilde-directed thriller, the exceedingly creepy-looking psych-thriller "Smile," and Zach Cregger's rental home hellscape "Barbarian." As folks will start to pull out their sweaters and add a little pumpkin to their coffee, and they'll be in need of some at-home entertainment to match the oncoming autumn mood. For horror fans, the fall equinox (and the entire month that precedes it) is prime time, when the programming powers-that-be start adding a little more genre spice to their offerings in anticipation of Halloween.

Horrifying movies come and go from streamers every month; Netflix subscribers have just a few more weeks left to enjoy James Wan's effective fright fest "Insidious," while 2015 horror omnibus "Southbound" (featuring segments by "Scream" director-producer trio Radio Silence) leaves Hulu at the end of September. But as streaming giants harvest a new crop of incoming titles, it's clear that there's plenty of eerie entertainment to keep the scares coming all night long.

/Film looked at the incoming movies arriving on streaming platforms in September and selected a few for the brave and the bold. The chosen films lie across a spectrum of nightmare fuel; whether the boogeymen are zombies, maniacs, sharks, or the internet, there's something for everyone. Have fun, and remember the horror movie rule: lights out, sound up!