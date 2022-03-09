Rob Zombie's The Munsters Will Officially Be Rated PG

For the first time possibly ever, horror fans can breathe a sigh of relief over a remake of a beloved property not earning a hard R-rating. Known for his foul-mouthed, ultra-gory, nudity-filled horror films like "House of 1000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects," Rob Zombie's long-awaited film adaptation of "The Munsters" is staying true to form and has been given the family-friendly PG rating. Any diehard "Munsters" fans that were fearful Marilyn was going to have matted white-girl dreads or Herman was going to call someone a mother f***** can now rest easy because Zombie is clearly sticking to his word and treating his dream project with the utmost respect for the source material.

The PG rating is for "Macabre and suggestive material, scary images, and language," which likens it to a similar caliber as the "Hotel Transylvania" movies, or the brilliant "ParaNorman." Part of the charm of the original "Munsters" TV series was the juxtaposition of their monstrous demeanor with their tender, loving, familial dynamic. Zombie has released set photos and behind-the-scenes images in both black and white and vibrant color, but it's not yet been confirmed how the film will be formatted. He is directing the film for Universal Home Entertainment's 1440 Productions division, which leads many to believe that the film could end up as an exclusive release for Peacock, who holds the rights to the original TV series, but this has yet to be confirmed.