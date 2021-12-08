Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer: The Sequel Finally Arrives In January

Score one for the "spooky year-round" agenda: the latest, long-awaited "Hotel Transylvania" movie will be gracing our screens this January! The first feature-length entry in the franchise since 2018, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania," dropped a new trailer today and it looks like an utterly goofy good time.

Tongue-twisting title aside, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" seems to have a lot of kooky stuff going for it in the way late-in-the-game sequels sometimes do. These movies love unleashing their monsters all over the globe, and the latest chapter is no exception.

The trailer shows that when Van Helsing's glowing green transformer ray falls into the hands of Andy Samberg's dopey human, Johnny, it unleashes chaos on every hotel resident, turning monsters into people and people into monsters. The group responds by going on an expedition into the Amazon rainforest to somehow reverse the effects of the ray.