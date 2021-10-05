No, Sony Didn't 'Forget' To Release Hotel Transylvania 4

As was reported back in August, Amazon Prime Video was poised to acquire "Hotel Transylvania 4" from Sony Pictures in a whopping $100 million deal. At that time, Sony had the movie on its schedule for October 1. But with the movie changing hands, that date was no longer on the table. We have confirmed with a source that the studio did, indeed, remove the film from its schedule. It just wasn't highly publicized. Hence, the confusion.

At this time, Amazon has not set a release date as it appears the details are still being ironed out. That is why the movie hasn't been released yet, and that is why it perhaps seemed like the release date was missed. It ultimately comes down to a massive deal between two companies, with lots of moving parts.