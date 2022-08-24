The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In September 2022

It's that time of the month when I have to deliver the unfortunate news that a collection of your favorite movies and television shows are leaving Netflix. I'm including the holdovers currently sitting in your watchlist that you swore you would watch eight months ago. If you haven't already, you best get to it because at the end of September, the streaming behemoth is going to eliminate the choice for you.

Every streaming service goes through this process every month and Netflix is no different. Licenses for all of these projects expire, which leaves the streamer no choice but to purge it from the site. It happens! Netflix can be home to its own share of bad press, but at least the movies and television shows leaving the platform don't come directly from their own catalog of original titles, unlike some folks. Here are a few that you may want to get on before they say happy trails.