The Munsters Trailer: The Ghoulish Family Returns In Full Glory

Director Rob Zombie's remake of the '60s sitcom, "The Munsters," has been lovingly crafted in the spirit of the original show, and a brand new trailer for the film has just dropped.

Back in June, we were offered a glimpse into Zombie's film in the form of a teaser trailer which saw Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Grandpa Munster (Daniel Roebuck) being introduced. While the trailer starts off in black and white mode, there's a quick transition to "living color," adding a tint of vibrancy to these beloved characters.

Zombie's "Munsters" is essentially a reboot of the '60s sitcom, which revolves around a Transylvanian-American family who moves into the suburbs. But their strange, ghoulish appearances do not stop them from living out their lives as a standard American family. Despite looking like traditional monsters, the Munsters are extremely well-meaning, and each character was a satirical take on established sitcom stereotypes.

Check out the new trailer for Zombie's "Munsters" below.