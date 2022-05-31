Rob Zombie's The Munsters Will Feature The Return Of Zombo

"Munsters" fans everywhere must have made their voices heard, and Rob Zombie has apparently listened. Or maybe it's more likely that nobody even remembered the existence of such a minor character, except perhaps the biggest fans of the property. Luckily, that's exactly how pretty much everyone would describe the writer and director in charge of the upcoming "Munsters" reboot, and he's proving it by digging deep into the annals of the classic black-and-white sitcom for his latest update on the project.

You may or may not remember the character of Zombo, played by actor Louis Nye for a grand total of one episode way back in 1966. Appearing in the appropriately titled second season episode "Zombo," the eccentric guest star comes into the fold when Eddie finds himself the winner of a television contest. The reward, as it turns out, allows him to meet his absolute favorite television personality: none other than Zombo, of course!

As the horror director has made a habit of doing for this new "Munsters" movie, you can check out his latest Instagram update on the production below.