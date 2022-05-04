An Original Cast Member Joins Rob Zombie's The Munsters

First airing in 1964, "The Munsters" followed a family of monsters led by patriarch Herman Munster (Fred Gwynne), who happens to be Frankenstein's monster, and Lily, the vampire matriarch (Yvonne De Carlo). There's also the Count Dracula-like Grandpa (Al Lewis) and the teenager Marilyn, along with Eddie (Butch Patrick), a werewolf-ish creature. Despite the strangeness of this supernatural family being painfully apparent, the comedy within the show hinged on the fact that they considered themselves an average family in American suburbia.

Being a long-time fan of the series, Zombie decided to make a reboot. Principal photography for "The Munsters" has begun in Budapest, Hungary, and several members have been added to the cast. Daniel Roebuck will be playing Grandpa Munster, while Richard Brake will be playing Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, and Catherine Schell will assume the role of Zoya Krupp, the gypsy queen.

Apart from this, Dee Wallace, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, and Jorge Garcia will also be a part of "The Munsters" reboot.

Despite the relatively dark subject matter of the narrative, Zombie shared on his Instagram, that "The Munsters" will have a PG rating, for "macabre and suggestive material, scary images and language," with the following caption:

"For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that THE MUNSTERS would be dirty, violent and nasty... well, you are wrong. It's all good down on Mockingbird Lane."

Zombie had also released an exclusive look for Lester the werewolf recently, a character he claims will make you "howl with laughter." Lester is being played by Tomas Boykin, who previously worked with the musician-director in "3 From Hell."

The original "The Munsters" series is currently streaming on Peacock, where you can revisit the genuinely hilarious show. Zombie's "The Munsters" does not have a release date attached to it yet.