Cassandra Peterson, AKA Elvira, Talks About Her Role In Rob Zombie's The Munsters

I loved "The Munsters" as a kid, and I am absolutely dying to see the Rob Zombie big-screen reboot! Knowing that Cassandra Peterson, AKA Elvira, is going to be in it makes me even happier. The fun part of this, though, is that Peterson is going to be playing ... wait for it ... a normal person. No Elvira makeup in sight! Peterson spoke to Variety about the role, saying, "Here, I am playing this character that's so so different from what I normally do, I'm playing a super straight character." She explained, "Barbara is a normal woman, this real estate agent. It was exciting and terrifying, but it was really cool."

I mean, have you seen her without the Elvira makeup? Cassandra Peterson is stunning! I've done a show with her and I'm pretty convinced that she is an actual vampire, because knowing what her age is and seeing her incredibly young face in person makes me believe she is either undead or has made a pact with a nefarious being of some sort.