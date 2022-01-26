Scream Screenwriters Have 'Amazing Ideas' For Another Sequel

Horror fans both cheer and bemoan franchise sequels. But, to be fair, the "Scream" movies planted their flag early with promises of more entries; as original co-killer Stu Macher put it, "These days, you gotta have a sequel!"

In the weeks following the release of the franchise's fifth entry, "Scream" (2022) is certainly justifying another visit back to Woodsboro: with an opening weekend box office debut near $40 million and making $85 million worldwide on its $24 million budget, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's "Scream" reminds studios that horror is hot and audiences want thrills. And let's not pretend like sequels aren't baked into the film series; while the faces behind the mask change from movie to movie, Ghostface keeps coming back again and again to hand out punishment. Could we see another rumble with the masked killer soon?

Collider sat down with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett who, along with "Scream" executive producer Chad Villella, collectively make up Radio Silence, known previously for hide-and-seek thrill ride "Ready or Not." Before that, the trio contributed memorable segments for scary anthologies "V/H/S" and "Southbound" since their formation in 2011, and they report to Collider that their nu-"Scream" succeeded in scratching a creative itch. Check out what the co-director teased below.