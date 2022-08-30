The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Hulu In September 2022

It's out with the old and in with the new — another month is coming to a close, so it's time for each of our many different streaming services to refresh their libraries by adding new titles and getting rid of others. So far, no one is doing this quite as dramatically as HBO Max, but alas, no one is completely safe from the possibility of removal. Bet let's instead focus on the upside: More titles will be available to stream this month! Meaning lots more TV series and movies to add to your watchlist and hopefully cross off before they inexplicably disappear from the service.

This month, Hulu is whipping out a selection that really runs the gamut. Looking to linger in the comforting space of reality TV? The streamer has everything from Kardashian family drama to foodie-leaning titles like "Best in Dough" and the season premiere of "Hell's Kitchen." In the realm of speculative fiction, September marks the arrival of the fifth season of "The Handmaid's Tale," the bleak dystopian series set in a world where a totalitarian theocracy has taken control of America. And if you need something light to recover from those horrors, then you can always await the return of "Abbott Elementary," the hit sitcom coming back for its sophomore season. As usual, there will be plenty of new titles to choose from, so we've highlighted five that you should definitely set aside time to check out.