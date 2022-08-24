The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer: War Is Coming

It's been five years since "The Handmaid's Tale" first aired and held a mirror to America with its dystopian tale of a post-apocalyptic world where a totalitarian theocracy ravaged the United States, forcing fertile women to work as natal slaves for the ruling class. After years with a relatively small scope focusing on a single woman named June (Elisabeth Moss) trying to escape her unimaginable situation as a Handmaid, last season ended with June finally escaping Gilead, and participating in the brutal killing of her abuser, commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

With the status quo blown wide open, we are entering new territory for "The Handmaid's Tale." The show was praised from the very beginning for its adaptation of Margaret Atwood's source material of the same name, and its unsettling allegory of the political climate in the United States. With how much reality has started to mirror elements of the show in terms of reproductive rights, "The Handmaid's Tale" has never been more relevant.

Showrunner Bruce Miller said after the season 1 finale that the plan was to follow a 10-season plan. Whether that continues to be the case or not remains to be seen, but Miller doesn't rule out continuing the story even if it's with other characters, including the sinister Aunt Lydia, played by the fantastic Ann Dowd.

In the meantime, here is our first proper look at season 5.