Wedding Season Trailer: You Are Cordially Invited To This Comedic Murder Mystery Series On Disney+
Peak wedding season is very much upon us, and the only folks more excited than vendors and happily engaged couples are ... streaming services! Or so we can assume, now that Disney+ has launched a trailer for its upcoming U.K. original series, "Wedding Season" — not to be confused with the Netflix movie of the same name. It's hard enough being subscribed to a million different streaming services, so it certainly doesn't help when they start producing movies with the exact same title. But no worries, it's easy to tell the two apart.
Netflix's "Wedding Season" has been out for days and already cracked its Global Top 10. The film follows the story of a fake dating scenario that gets real when two Indian American millennials craft a relationship to get their parents off their backs. Disney+ also has a rom-com-esque "Wedding Season" on the way, but this one is a series with slightly darker leanings. The simplicity of two people falling in love is lovely, but it gets 1,000% better when murder is involved!
Disney+ and Hulu cordially invite viewers to attend a wedding that ends with seven murdered guests and one murdered groom. When it's all said and done, who are the prime suspects? The bride and her lover, of course. It has all the makings of a hard-boiled thriller, but in reality, "Wedding Season" has a thrilling sense of humor. As the official logline describes it: "The series is an action-packed romp across the U.K. and the U.S. as Katie (Rose Salazar) and Stefan (Gavin Drea) go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence."
Watch the Wedding Season trailer
"Wedding Season" tells the story of Katie and Stefan, strangers who meet and fall for each other at a wedding. Naturally, they kick-start a beautiful, passionate relationship and are careening toward their happy ending — but only if you ignore the pesky little detail that Katie is already engaged. Fast-forward two months to Katie's wedding, where her new husband and his entire family are murdered. Upon learning the details of the affair, the police assume Stefan did it, while he worries Katie is responsible. Since no one can quite figure out the truth, it begins a chaotic, action-packed journey where Katie and Stefan bolt, desperately trying to prove their innocence — and not get murdered.
The eight-episode series comes from screenwriter Oliver Lyttelton ("Cheaters") and director George Kane ("Crashing"). Along with Salazar and Drea, stars include Jade Harrison ("The Midwich Cuckoos"), Jamie Michie ("Brian and Charles"), Callie Cooke "Britannia"), Bhav Joshi ("Crime"), Ioanna Kimbrook ("Flatmates") and Omar Baroud ("Baptiste"). The series is set to premiere as part of Disney+ Day, a virtual event that last year marked the release of various trailers and announcements about the streamer's future via a botched Twitter thread. Only time will tell if they can re-create the excitement, but at the very least, the day will bring us a wedding to celebrate.
"Wedding Season" is a U.K. Disney+ original, and the entire series will be available to stream globally on Disney+ and on Hulu in the U.S. starting September 8, 2022.