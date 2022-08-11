Wedding Season Trailer: You Are Cordially Invited To This Comedic Murder Mystery Series On Disney+

Peak wedding season is very much upon us, and the only folks more excited than vendors and happily engaged couples are ... streaming services! Or so we can assume, now that Disney+ has launched a trailer for its upcoming U.K. original series, "Wedding Season" — not to be confused with the Netflix movie of the same name. It's hard enough being subscribed to a million different streaming services, so it certainly doesn't help when they start producing movies with the exact same title. But no worries, it's easy to tell the two apart.

Netflix's "Wedding Season" has been out for days and already cracked its Global Top 10. The film follows the story of a fake dating scenario that gets real when two Indian American millennials craft a relationship to get their parents off their backs. Disney+ also has a rom-com-esque "Wedding Season" on the way, but this one is a series with slightly darker leanings. The simplicity of two people falling in love is lovely, but it gets 1,000% better when murder is involved!

Disney+ and Hulu cordially invite viewers to attend a wedding that ends with seven murdered guests and one murdered groom. When it's all said and done, who are the prime suspects? The bride and her lover, of course. It has all the makings of a hard-boiled thriller, but in reality, "Wedding Season" has a thrilling sense of humor. As the official logline describes it: "The series is an action-packed romp across the U.K. and the U.S. as Katie (Rose Salazar) and Stefan (Gavin Drea) go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence."