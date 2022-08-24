Aquaman 2 Swims To Christmas 2023 And Evil Dead Rise Heads To Theaters As Warner Bros. Shuffles Schedule

To fill the void left by the aquatic Justice League teammate, David F. Sanberg's "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" will now be released on March 17, 2023, presumably taking advantage of the vacant IMAX screens that are now available on that date. In Billy Batson's previous release window, the premium ticket sales would have been dominated by "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Next year will also see two films that were originally slated for HBO Max getting a theatrical release date. Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise" has been set for April 21, 2023 and Lebron James' reboot of "House Party" will now open in theaters on December 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, "The Nun 2," the next installment of "The Conjuring" franchise from Michael Chaves, has also been scheduled for September 8, 2023. Finally, while everything discussed so far has just been rescheduled, the upcoming Stephen King adaptation "Salem's Lot" has been taken off the calendar entirely, leaving its April 21, 2023 spot vacant for now.

While these moves may seem positive for the most part, they also reflect the messy financial state of Warner Bros. Discovery at the moment. With plummeting stocks since Zaslav took over, The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit notes that these schedule changes indicate that the studio may only hae enough money to release two movies between now and the end of 2022: "Don't Worry Darling" and "Black Adam." Naturally, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but with all the company's cost-cutting measures making headlines lately, it certainly makes sense. We'll be sure to report on any additional changes as they come up.