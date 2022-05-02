Evil Dead Rise Is Almost Done, Will 'Knock People's Socks Off,' Says Sam Raimi [Exclusive]

When the "Evil Dead Rise" next, they'll be doing it on HBO Max without Sam Raimi in the director's seat. However, Raimi has given the fifth installment in the franchise his blessing, and, in fact, he's already seen several cuts of the movie and has some high praise for it.

"The Evil Dead" franchise kicked off in 1981 with Raimi's original film of the same name, and since then, a whole trilogy, reboot, and TV show has sprung from it, leaving us with Raimi's "Evil Dead II" and "Army of Darkness," Fede Álvarez's 2013 "Evil Dead," and the "Ash vs. Evil Dead" series on Starz. "Evil Dead Rise" sees writer-director Lee Cronin taking the helm, and though it's only his second feature film after "The Hole in the Ground," it sounds like he's done right by Raimi and may be able to avoid the sophomore slump.

In Jacob Hall's interview with Raimi for /Film, Raimi said: