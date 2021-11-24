Evil Dead Rise Has A Gnarly Story, Even For An Evil Dead Movie

"Evil Dead Rise" is written and directed by Lee Cronin ("The Hole in the Ground") and stars Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher. While Campbell is not expected to appear in "Rise," both he and Sam Raimi serve as executive producers, with Tapert producing. Production is a three-way effort between Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, and Ghost House Pictures. The synopsis, per New Line:

In "Evil Dead Rise," a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie (Sutherland), who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Shooting on the film wrapped in October, and by then it had already been teased that the story would move to a less rural setting — by Bruce Campbell, in true Bruce Campbell fashion. "The Evil Dead are going to f*** up a city this time," he blurted to a crowd at the Mahoning Drive-In Theater last year.

Not only is the legacy franchise doing away with the cabin-in-the-woods conceit, but they are keeping things among family rather than friends. As Campbell points out, the original Raimi films involved friends, lovers, and total strangers being thrown into the mix with Deadites, but never a mom and her young children. Knowing how these stories play out once the Necronomicon starts flipping its pages, somebody's got to go. As a person who loves movies with a mean streak, there's potential here for an extra level of viciousness on top of the buckets of blood fans have come to expect from a dance with the "Evil Dead."