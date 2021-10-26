Evil Dead Rise Has Wrapped Filming

That's a wrap! As revealed by director Lee Cronin in a recent Twitter, post, filming has indeed concluded on "Evil Dead Rise," the long-awaited return of the beloved horror franchise to the big screen.

The folks at HBO Max are making it happen, with the streaming service bringing us the return of the Deadites. To commemorate the occasion, Cronin revealed some behind-the-scenes photos. Check them out below:

8 months, 1 Covid Lockdown, 6,500 litres of blood, and more memories than my brain can even process. That is a wrap on #EvilDeadRise. Thank you New Zealand, itâ€™s been a blast. Time to head home and cut this beast together. pic.twitter.com/iyah4vEEqL — Lee Cronin (@curleecronin) October 26, 2021

As we can see, there is a good deal of blood, which is certainly something we want to see in an "Evil Dead" picture, as well as some celebratory champagne. The man who is bringing this franchise back to life certainly deserves some, I would argue. As for what the movie will be about? Deadline shared the official synopsis: