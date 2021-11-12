How & Where To Watch The Disney+ Day Specials & Marvel TV Shows First Looks

Well, suddenly that special promotional offer for a deeply discounted first month of Disney+ makes a little more sense now! Much of the Disney+ Day first looks have been held back as exclusive videos on the streaming service, essentially coaxing fans to take the plunge on subscribing to the streaming service rather than making these bits of marketing available for everyone on YouTube. So, for those who have been subscribers or only just recently signed up, I regret to inform you that simply hopping onto Disney+ doesn't exactly help. For some reason, the specials focusing on all the new Marvel shows and Pixar projects have been buried on the main page, requiring subscribers to do quite a bit of scrolling through the section of curated highlights where "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Jungle Cruise," and "Home Sweet Home Alone" are currently (as of the time of this writing) receiving first billing over anything else.

In any case, you can either jump to the Marvel and Pixar sections using their specialized tabs, or use the search function to type out "Marvel 2021" or "Pixar 2021" respectively. This will bring you to the specials for the respective franchises, though with a few more clicks than should otherwise be necessary. To start with, the 4-minute "Pixar 2021 Disney+ Day Special" begins with an introduction by Pixar director and Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, walking viewers through announcements for projects such as the "Cars on the Road" series, the "Luca"-based short film titled "Ciao Alberto" that is now streaming on Disney+, and the animated series "Win or Lose."

Meanwhile, "The Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special" gives a much more in-depth recap of Marvel projects that have recently premiered — such as "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," and "What If...?" — as well as a look ahead at the several Disney+ Marvel shows that are still on the horizon. The 14-minute long video highlights fresh new looks at the introduction of Kamala Khan to the MCU in "Ms. Marvel," debut footage for the legal comedy "She-Hulk," the darker roads Marvel will travel through the highly-anticipated "Moon Knight," and a still from Marvel's "Secret Invasion" series, which functions as a spin-off of "Captain Marvel."

Now go forth and use this information wisely, and be sure to check out the rest of /Film's Disney+ Day coverage.