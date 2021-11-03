Ciao Alberto Trailer: Pixar Returns To The World Of Luca With A New Short Film

If you haven't seen "Luca" yet, we recommend you head to Disney+ right now and give it a look, because it's truly a charming coming-of-age tale that has Pixar heading into Studio Ghibli territory. You'll need to see the movie to fully enjoy the short, and we'll have to head into spoiler territory from here on out, so you've been warned!

At the end of "Luca," the titular character revealed his sea monster form to the human residents of Portorosso. But more importantly, he revealed to his parents the fascination that he has with life as a human, and his desire to pursue his education on land. So Luca went off to school while his orphan friend Alberto stayed behind, and now we'll get to see how he spends his days waiting for his friend to return.

Here's the official synopsis for "Ciao Alberto" from Pixar Animation:

"With his best friend Luca away at school, Alberto is enjoying his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo—the imposing, tattooed, one-armed fisherman of few words—who's quite possibly the coolest human in the entire world as far as Alberto is concerned. He wants more than anything to impress his mentor, but it's easier said than done."



This looks like a charming short film that will have Alberto doing his best to impress Massimo with both his hard work ethic and his evolving cooking skills. I'm surprised this wasn't included on the release of "Luca" on Blu-ray and DVD, but maybe Disney+ is making an effort to have more exclusive content like this to keep subscribers happy. They're not churning out original movies and shows quite as quickly as Netflix, so shorts like this offer up bite-sized content that will keep their young fanbase entertained.

Directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Matt DeMartini, "Ciao Alberto" launches exclusively on Disney+ on November 12, 2021, just in time for all the Disney+ Day celebrations that will bring a lot of big updates for fans of all the productions coming to the streaming service.