15 Best Hard Sci-Fi Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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While science fiction includes everything from space opera to cyberpunk, one sub-genre that we have a special place for is hard sci-fi. These movies place a stronger emphasis on scientific accuracy and a more grounded premise than their more fantastical counterparts. Many of the best sci-fi movies ever are set within the realm of hard sci-fi, heightening the sense of realism to their stories. We're taking a closer look at this fan-favorite sub-genre and our personal favorite movies within it.

While there are varying opinions about what qualifies as hard sci-fi, each of the movies we're including here certainly have a strong scientific grounding. Even some of the best sci-fi movies of 2026 are clear hard sci-fi projects, breathing new life into the sub-genre. With those qualities in mind, these are the best 15 hard sci-fi movies of all time ranked, each offering their own cinematic verisimilitude to the genre.