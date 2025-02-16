Is Christopher Nolan's Interstellar Scientifically Accurate?

Most fans of Christopher Nolan will likely know the director hired theoretical physicist Kip Thorne to consult on "Interstellar." But those fans might not realize just how invested in the film's production Thorne was. While Nolan took a giant sci-fi swing with "Interstellar," the presence of a Nobel Prize-winning physicist ensured things never got too far removed from reality. On Neil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk podcast, the host tried his best to catch Thorne out on several scientific points related to the movie, but the physicist had an answer for all of them.

Firstly, the very premise of "Interstellar" was based on a real scientific possibility. The film revolves around humanity's search for a new host planet as they face extinction on Earth due to crop blights. This is what propels Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey)'s trip across the universe to colonize a new planet. But as Tyson put it to Thorne, "Whatever effort it takes to find another Earth, it seems to me to be a bigger effort than just telling the biologists [to] come up with a serum that could fix the crops."

Thorne had an answer, revealing that the filmmakers brought together "the best biologists" who were "experts on these kinds of things" and after a three to four-hour conversation, none of them could present any reason why a "vicious generalized blight" wouldn't occur. In Thorne's words, "It's something that biologists have never seen but they cannot rule it out." Were such a thing to exist, developing a "serum," as Tyson suggests, that could cure every single type of crop would be out of the question.

This approach to the premise of "Interstellar" is very much indicative of how Nolan and co. approached the entire movie, with Thorne telling Tyson, "it's unlike almost any other film in that these issues were vetted by the world's best experts." Tyson has declared "Moonfall" to be the least scientifically accurate sci-fi film, but he couldn't find any issues with accuracy for "Interstellar," which speaks to the level of Nolan and Thorne's commitment.