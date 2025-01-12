The Least Scientifically-Accurate Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Know that when celebrated astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson nitpicks the bad science commonly encountered in mainstream Hollywood blockbusters, he's not trying to spoil anyone's fun. He's just being a nerd, and I think we can all respect that. There's nothing shameful about possessing a lot of scientific knowledge, and pointing out the physics and astronomical errors in a movie can only, one might hope, encourage filmmakers to be more accurate next time. Case in point: Tyson infamously complained to director James Cameron that, in "Titanic," he got the night sky wrong. Tyson knew what the constellations looked like in the North Atlantic on that fateful April night in 1912, and suggested that Cameron, using digital trickery, rework the skies to match. Cameron, also being a nerd, obliged.

When it comes to most space-bound movies, though, Tyson has a lot to complain about. Audiences have accepted that most sci-fi spacecraft, for instance, are equipped with "artificial gravity," even though there's no such thing. A physicist would point out that a ship would need to be laterally spinning to keep its denizens stuck to the floor. And, of course, any science student would be able to tell you that there's no sound in space, and that growling starship engines, zappy blasters, and spectacular explosions would actually be silent.

There are a few movies, however, that would strain the credulity of anyone. Michael Bay's 1998 thriller "Armageddon," for instance, is about a team of oil drillers and astronauts who fly to an oncoming comet to blow it up. On a 2024 episode of "The Jess Cagle Show," Tyson pointed out several reasons why blowing up a potentially lethal comet is a bad idea. In fact, he once felt that "Armageddon" was the most brazenly unscientific sci-fi film ever made.

But "Armageddon" was recently supplanted by an even stupider movie. Tyson has some harsh words for Roland Emmerich's 2022 mega-dud "Moonfall."