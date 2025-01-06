Christopher Nolan Had One Goal With The Ending Of Interstellar

"Oppenheimer" may have become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, and the Dark Knight trilogy may have made Christopher Nolan into a household name, but "Interstellar" is a strong contender for the director's best film simply because it has more of an emotional core than any of his other projects. By now, it's fairly well documented that "Interstellar" is somewhat of an outlier among the Nolan filmography in that regard. But the more you think about it, the more impressive it becomes.

A huge, galaxy-spanning space epic that actually sends a man into the singularity of a black hole during its climax also manages to be the most heartfelt and intimate portrait of human connection Nolan has ever wrought. That oddly complimentary dichotomy extends to other areas of the film, too. Just consider how committed to scientific realism Nolan was and how fantastical the events in the movie are. This is a film that not only features a surreal trip over the event horizon of a black hole, but also a planet of perpetual tsunamis. And yet, rather than relying on his own creative ideas for these outlandish moments, Nolan adhered closely to science in order to conjure such seemingly fantastical moments.

That's really just a testament to the fundamental weirdness of reality beyond our own planet, but it's also yet another fascinating layer to Nolan's best movie. As is this: Nolan was so adamant that his sci-fi epic adhere to scientific principles that he hired physicist Kip Thorne to ensure as much. But when it came to that final trip into the heart of the black hole, the director gave himself license to get as strange as he possibly could, not only straying from science into full-on sci-fi but also attempting to emulate a classic of the genre in the process.