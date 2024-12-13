Christopher Nolan's Interstellar Accurately Predicted One Thing

A $636 million success upon its 2014 debut, "Interstellar" became a box office hit all over again when it was re-released to IMAX theaters in 2024. What's more, the film received a 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition set which includes both a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray edition of "Interstellar" as well as a third disc full of both new and existing bonus content. One of the featurettes included on this disc revealed some fascinating details about how Christopher Nolan and his crew crafted the visuals of the film.

The climax of "Interstellar" sees Matthew McConaughey's Joseph "Coop" Cooper enter Gargantua, beginning a journey that Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema somehow managed to make comprehensible while conveying the unfathomable weirdness of such a thing. But even before Coop finishes his journey and winds up in his timeline tesseract, Nolan and Co. had to worry about depicting Gargantua itself.

Luckily, the director was helped throughout the development of "Interstellar" by physicist Kip Thorne, who lent his expertise to the project to maintain a commitment to scientific accuracy. Though he wasn't initially brought on to consult on the look of the black hole at the center of the "Interstellar" universe, as IGN reports, Thorne pushed to be able to work on the visual design of Gargantua. In a preview of a new featurette from the Collector's Edition named, "The Future Is Now: A Look Back at Interstellar," Nolan talks about how resisted Thorne's request at first to avoid a "too many cooks" situation but ultimately agreed to let the physicist have his input.

It turns out that this was the best decision the director could have made, as Thorne's expertise made for a black hole design that, though speculative, turned out to be remarkably accurate.