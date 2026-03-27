Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Thinks The Movie Improved On His Book In One Key Way

This article contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary."

It's 2015, and a new adaptation of an Andy Weir sci-fi novel has released to widespread acclaim. It's 2026, and a new adaptation of an Andy Weir sci-fi novel has released to widespread acclaim. If you're suddenly getting a strong sense of déjà vu, you're far from alone. At this point, both "The Martian" and the recent debut of the box office smash hit "Project Hail Mary" have confirmed Weir as one of our most in-demand authors around. Much of that has to do with his intuitive grasp on crowd-pleasing, blockbuster-friendly tendencies. But, on the other hand, credit has to go to screenwriter Drew Goddard for knowing exactly what to preserve from the source material and what to change.

Weir himself is singing the praises of the "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary" scribe, particularly when it comes to one aspect of his latter book that he admits Goddard handles more effectively than he did. While speaking to Polygon in a recent interview, Weir revealed a somewhat "contrived" subplot that he never felt fully satisfied with including in the story. As he explained:

"In the book, there's a gene that makes you very resistant to long-term comas, and [scientists] could test for it, and only people who had that gene were candidates to be on the ship."

This partially explains why Ryland Grace (played by Ryan Gosling in the film) makes for a natural choice as a backup astronaut for the one-way mission to Tau Ceti, just in case things go haywire. Not just anyone could subject themselves to the rigors of space travel to our far-flung interstellar neighbor, nor have the wealth of knowledge required to actually find a solution to the "astrophage" organisms devouring our sun. The movie, however, approaches this very differently.