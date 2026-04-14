Given the sheer breadth of the science fiction genre throughout the history of cinema, there are plenty of movies that get lost in the mix. From classic films that lost recognition through the passage of time to movies that always skirted under wider appreciation, there is no shortage of sci-fi movies that need more love. In some cases, great sci-fi movies get low critical reviews, condemning them to relative obscurity right out of the gate. Whatever the cause, there are loads of sci-fi movies that are worth being better appreciated and part of the genre discourse.

We're gathering up our favorite sci-fi movies whose legacy hasn't held up over the years and sharing them all here. These are movies that flew under the wire or just didn't quite maintain the pop culture longevity as their more recognized counterparts. Whether it's spacefaring thrillers or cyberpunk noir, there is an obscure science fiction flick for everybody out there.

These are the 10 best sci-fi movies nobody talks about anymore, but each is deserving of being more than a cult classic