22 Years Ago, Christian Bale Starred In This Overlooked Dystopian Sci-Fi Movie

This post contains spoilers for "Equilibrium."

In 2002's "Equilibrium," the dystopian megapolis of Libria encourages its citizens to keep their emotions in check. This mandate for emotional regulation is one among many acts of censorship enforced by this totalitarian regime, which views emotional excess as the catalyst for conflict. Here, natural flora is consciously overwritten with sleek concrete edifices and all art is banned, lest it provokes powerful sentiments. To suppress humanity's naturalistic urge to feel intensely, the Tetragrammaton Council — who govern the city and is led by a man named "Father" — administers a mandatory drug to the populace to subdue these impulses. Every dose of this drug, Prozium II, is closely monitored, and failure to comply with these rules will earn you the brand of a Sense Offender, which is considered a crime punishable by death.

The only way to offset such a bleak, oppressive world is to introduce an unlikely hero who is jolted awake from the haze of totalitarian control. Enter high-ranking Grammaton Cleric John Preston (Christian Bale), the most dedicated enforcer of Libria's rules, who viciously employs choreographed gun-fu to incapacitate and, in some cases, kill Sense Offenders. Bale embodies Preston with the effortless stealth and brutality that would foreshadow his turn as Batman three years later (in 2005's "Batman Begins"), where he also moves through the dark like a creature of the night. Instead of throwing around batarangs, Preston guns down his targets with deliberate panache (and without much remorse). However, the future of Libria is forever changed when Preston decides to turn his muzzle toward the city's totalitarian oppressors.

When "Equilibrium" first hit theaters 22 years ago on December 6, 2002, the dystopian sci-fi action film was dismissed as unoriginal and self-serious, with its over-the-top action declared silly and un-engaging. Unfavorable comparisons were made to "The Matrix," and accusations of theft from literary works like "Brave New World" and "Fahrenheit 451" were promptly levied against a storyline that does borrow heavily from these texts. Looking back, though, these evaluations feel excessively harsh. "Equilibrium" — despite its glaring flaws — has several hauntingly poetic moments in which Bale drives the frenetic drama forward with his inimitable screen presence.