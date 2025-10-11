One Of The Best '90s Sci-Fi Movies Is Nearly Impossible To Watch On Streaming

Kathryn Bigelow's nuclear war thriller "A House of Dynamite" opened in theaters this week. Ever since her 2008 Iraq war drama and Oscar darling "The Hurt Locker," Bigelow has stuck to similar films: see "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Detroit." The first half of her career, though, shows she's capable of even more.

Bigelow's 20th-century resume includes offbeat films like "Near Dark," a neo-Western starring vampires, the surfer and bank robber classic "Point Break," and the cyberpunk rave "Strange Days." The latter unfortunately flopped at the box office (only earning $17 million on a $42 million budget) and has since then has lapsed in and out of wide availability. It was briefly added to the HBO Max library in 2023, but has since vanished back into the streaming ether. 30 years on, "Strange Days" enjoys a cult following, and it's more than worth scouring your local thrift stores to find a DVD copy of it.

Released in 1995 but set in December 1999, "Strange Days" is a movie made for the turn of the millennium. The movie follows former LAPD officer turned dealer Lenny Nero (Ralph Fiennes), but he's not trafficking ordinary narcotics. Lenny's product is SQUID (Superconducting Quantum Interference Device), devices that record memories and let users experience them vicariously; you don't just view the memories, the SQUID taps into your brain and lets you experience it firsthand. It's an obvious allegory for living in the past, appropriate for a film that was about the 20th century embracing the future.

Lenny is dipping into his own supply; he spends his days reliving his memories of his ex-girlfriend, rock star Faith Justin (Juliette Lewis), who left him for a music mogul. Lenny is so hung up on the past that he doesn't notice his friend, limo driver Mace (Angella Bassett), pines after him the way he does for Faith. Lenny gets his chance to reconnect, and way more than he asked for, when Faith's friend Iris (Brigitte Bako) is murdered.