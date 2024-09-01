The Underrated Sci-Fi Thriller That Saw A Very Different Future For Animation

In 2006, director Richard Linklater made his first foray into science fiction with a film adaptation of "A Scanner Darkly," the 1977 novel by Philip K. Dick. Dick's original story delved deeply — and with first-hand knowledge — into the bleak world of drug addicts. Dick has spoken frankly about his drug use, and one can see his paranoia caused by psychedelic drug experiences influencing his work, specifically in novels like "VALIS" and "The Transmigration of Timothy Archer," but they are most explicit in "A Scanner Darkly." In the future of the novel, the protagonist is addicted to a hallucinogen called Substance D, and there seems to be no workable social system in place that is capable of solving widespread drug use in America.

Linklater's film version of "A Scanner Darkly" was made 29 years after Dick's story was published, but the themes remained depressingly relevant. The film takes place in the future of 2013 after America has essentially lost the War on Drugs, and 20% of the population is now addicted to Substance D. The government claims to be rooting out dealers and growers of Substance D, but the unreliable protagonist — an undercover vice cop named Bob Arctor, played by Keanu Reeves — suspects that his bosses might be involved in the drug's manufacture. Bob, however, finds that being addicted to Substance D is harming his ability to analyze the situation clearly.

To accentuate the unreality of Bob's life, Linklater presented "A Scanner Darkly" in a shimmering, vibrant, rotoscoped animation, meaning he filmed his actors in live-action, then hired animators to hand-draw directly into the film, giving the entire movie an off-kilter, wiggly appearance. It has the dizzying, hyperreal look of being high and/or hung over. It's a gorgeous, fascinating film.