Great Sci-Fi Movies That Shouldn't Have Skipped Theaters

The film industry around the world is currently at a crossroads: How can audience interest in the theatrical experience possibly be rebuilt, when everyone's become so accustomed to the immeasurable convenience of streaming? A good first step, of course, would be to let films actually play in theaters — and, even more than that, to let films play in theaters without having their box office runs curtailed by shorter release windows and premature streaming availability.

Is there any hope of Hollywood execs internalizing that notion before it's too late? Hard to tell at this point. But if they do, it will be to the benefit of both filmmakers and viewers, as attested by the numerous films in recent years that deeply deserved big-screen time yet never got it — or got so little of it that 99% of viewers saw them on streaming anyway. Easy and accessible as watching movies on streaming can be, nothing beats a good theatrical experience on the level of sheer immersion and enchantment. And the number of movies in the streaming era that never got that platform is appalling.

This issue hits sci-fi, a genre largely built on the kind of dense world-building and attention to detail that a super-sized screen can reward, particularly hard. What if mainstream audiences have lost the next "Matrix" to the indecipherable depths of the streaming algorithm? To help fight back against that spooky possibility, here's a list of great sci-fi films that got little to no time to shine in theaters.