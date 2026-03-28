Just as it's important never to judge a book by its cover, one shouldn't base a movie's quality entirely on its Rotten Tomatoes score. There are plenty of good movies that received low aggregate critics' scores on the website, earning a much more positive reaction from general audiences. This is certainly true of the science fiction genre, which has many gems that aren't reflected by their respective critics' scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Many movies that didn't click with critics upon their initial theatrical release have found their audiences over time and deserve a reappraisal.

We're gathering sci-fi movies that haven't earned that prestigious fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes but still provide viewers with a good time. Whether it's unabashed enjoyment favoring entertainment over conventional or movies that brought interesting concepts and stories to the table, these movies are up for a second opinion. For this particular list, we're spotlighting movies in the genre that received a critics' score of 50% or considerably less.

These are 10 great sci-fi movies with low Rotten Tomatoes scores that are worth checking out, regardless of their critical reception.