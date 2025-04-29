How Ben Affleck Feels About His Infamous Armageddon DVD Commentary Years Later

Is the commentary track a lost art? For those who get their movies at home via streaming services, it certainly is. Unfortunately, the major services don't offer any sort of bonus features, while VOD purchases only come with a small selection of content. For those of us who still worship at the altar of physical media, the academic commentary track is alive and well, with every release containing at least one track examining a film. However, both groups have to endure the loss of what used to be a Hollywood staple: the cast commentary track for a recent film. While these continue to crop up on occasion, they've become exceedingly rare, which is bizarre for anyone who was around for the heyday of DVD. Heck, commentaries used to be such a prerequisite that in 2008's "Tropic Thunder," Robert Downey Jr.'s Kirk Lazarus (playing Lincoln Osiris) made a quip about not dropping character until he does the DVD commentary, and it was a joke that the majority of audiences didn't need explained to them.

To be fair, once contemporary commentary tracks from a film's cast and crew became the norm for a short while, they tended to be a fairly sanitized experience, with the studios' lawyers and PR firms keeping a close eye on what was being said. Thankfully, this was not the case with the early days of commentaries, and the shining example of this brief golden age is the cast and crew commentary track for 1998's "Armageddon." The track, which is featured on the Criterion Collection release of the film on DVD (yes, you read that correctly), is one of the most refreshingly frank commentaries ever recorded (even amongst the tracks for other films that were subsequently banned). The release contains two separate commentary tracks, and the second of these (featuring comments from NASA consultant Dr. Joe Allen, asteroid consultant Ivan Dekey, and cinematographer John Schwartzman) is just as bracing as its more infamous counterpart (including some wildly off-color comments from Schwartzman about shooting lead actress Liv Tyler).

But the main event is the commentary from director Michael Bay, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and stars Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck, all recorded separately. While each man says some remarkably unvarnished things, it's Affleck's delightfully uncensored comments that have become the stuff of legend, something which the actor/director has now embraced, given his recent comments on his, well, old comments.