The Wildest Moments From The Banned James Bond Laserdisc Commentaries

Kids, there was a time when you could actually own the media you loved. Long before the rise of subscription models shackled art to the servers of multinational tech corporations, we all went out and bought movies and music, amassing treasured collections and cluttering our living rooms with unsightly plastic cases in the process.

But while everyone who grew up in the pre-streaming days piled up CDs, DVDs, and VHS tapes, there were plenty of physical formats that never quite took off. Take Laserdiscs, which had an undeniably cool name but were never all that popular — at least in the United States where they first hit the market in 1978. Physically, Laserdiscs looked like large CDs but were two-sided and could hold between 30 and 60 minutes of footage per side. A precursor to DVDs, these vinyl-sized optical discs were touted as superior to VHS tapes but for a variety of reasons — prohibitive pricing and the inability to record TV among them — the format never became all that popular.

But that doesn't mean the rise and fall of the Laserdisc was entirely inconsequential. For one thing, we would never have goten some candid James Bond commentary tracks that caused the first three James Bond Laserdiscs to be recalled from sale.