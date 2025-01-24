The Real Purpose Of The Criterion Collection, Actually Explained

A film being a part of the Criterion Collection doesn't immediately mean it's "better" than another, and not being in the Criterion Collection doesn't make a film lesser than. In fact, there are numerous boutique distribution labels also putting out impressive restorations packed with special features that may be the home of some of your favorite movies. Case in point: back in 2014, Scream Factory (the horror arm of Shout! Factory) was able to restore thought-to-be-lost footage of Clive Barker's "Nightbreed" and put out the official director's cut nearly a quarter of a century after the film first hit theaters. For horror fans everywhere, it was a chance for us to finally see the film as it was always meant to be experienced, and that wouldn't have been possible without the tireless work of Scream Factory.

Vinegar Syndrome and its numerous sister labels like Mélusine and American Genre Film Archive (AGFA), have been equally invaluable in the preservation and rediscovery of exploitation, forgotten cinematic oddities, and vintage adult films that would have likely been lost to time if it weren't for their archivists. Both "Looking for Mr. Goodbar" and "Little Darlings" nabbed VS releases last year, finally putting an end to their "hard to find" statuses. And there are so, so many other companies providing Criterion-level releases worthy of your time and money. Arrow, Severin films, Kino Lorber, Radiance, Umbrella, Synapse, Imprint, Eureka!, Diabolik, and even studio branches like the Warner Archives and Paramount Scares have helped keep physical media alive and ensured that all movies are given the same tender loving care as the Criterion Collection. There's no such thing as an official cinematic canon and no one brand should be deemed the arbiter of quality.

Like what you like. Movies, now more than ever!