15 Actors Who Trashed Their Own Movies

When an actor stars in a film, their promotional responsibilities are often written into their contracts. They have to appear on talk shows or post about the film on their social media accounts ... or even just not say anything bad about the production, no matter how the film turns out.

With the benefit of time, though, many actors look back on their work and want to let fans know that they were just as disappointed as we were. An actor trashing their own movie lets us know that they're human just like the rest of us, and that they too can tell when something just didn't work. It can also make for a great press anecdote. Take Dennis Hopper, for example, who told The A.V. Club that his son once asked him why he bothered to star in "Super Mario Bros." The "Easy Rider" star recalled telling his son, 'Well, so you can have shoes.' And he said, 'I don't need shoes.' So that was my 7-year-old's impression."

The actors that follow all had some choice words for their movies, sometimes with the benefit of hindsight and sometimes right in the thick of a promotional cycle, contractual obligations aside. Read on for 15 actors who trashed their own films.